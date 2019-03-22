Steelers News: Safety Morgan Burnett to Be Released, Will Be Free Agent

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Morgan Burnett #42 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Cleveland Browns on October 28, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to release safety Morgan Burnett by April 1.

Kevin Conner, Burnett's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday the roster move was scheduled to take place Wednesday at the safety's request, but "accounting issues" will delay his trip to free agency.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

