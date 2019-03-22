Steelers News: Safety Morgan Burnett to Be Released, Will Be Free Agent

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to release safety Morgan Burnett by April 1.

Kevin Conner, Burnett's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday the roster move was scheduled to take place Wednesday at the safety's request, but "accounting issues" will delay his trip to free agency.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.