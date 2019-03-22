Wake Forest Head Coach Danny Manning Returning Next Season

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Wake Forest announced Friday that Danny Manning will return next season as the school's head men's basketball coach.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, a "huge" buyout in Manning's contract played a role in the decision.

Manning has been the head coach at Wake Forest for the past five seasons. He has led the Demon Deacons to one NCAA tournament appearance during that time, and they have finished 11-20 in each of the past two seasons.

