Wake Forest Head Coach Danny Manning Returning Next Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning directs his team against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Wake Forest announced Friday that Danny Manning will return next season as the school's head men's basketball coach.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, a "huge" buyout in Manning's contract played a role in the decision.

Manning has been the head coach at Wake Forest for the past five seasons. He has led the Demon Deacons to one NCAA tournament appearance during that time, and they have finished 11-20 in each of the past two seasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

