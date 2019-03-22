How to Fix Least-Promising Storylines so Far on Road to WWE WrestleMania 35

How to Fix Least-Promising Storylines so Far on Road to WWE WrestleMania 35March 22, 2019
Just because WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year doesn't mean WWE gets everything right on the road to the pay-per-view.
WrestleMania 35, unfortunately, is no different. While some bouts are eagerly anticipated and will stand out as the biggest and most exciting, there are a number of matches that lack an element of spark.
Time is running out for the company to fix that, but luckily, there are still a handful of shows left to tweak certain storylines to make them more memorable.
Here's a look at four in particular and what WWE can do to revive them.
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
Unfortunately for WWE, it's been difficult to fix up Brock Lesnar's storylines for a long time now.
Sure, the fact it's Seth Rollins, one of the most popular guys in the company, he will be facing at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship offers some intrigue; but with Lesnar still showing up only sporadically, it's hard to care about him, isn't it?
Hopefully he'll be present for the final few editions of Raw leading into The Show of Shows, and if that is the case, how does WWE properly book his rivalry with Rollins to get fans interested?
In truth, the best way is to add a layer of vulnerability to The Beast Incarnate.
Think back to when Lesnar tussled with the likes of Samoa Joe for the title in the summer of 2017. The Samoan Submission Specialist would surprise The Beast with sneak attacks, take him down from behind and make fans genuinely believe he could dethrone the seemingly unstoppable champ.
Rollins needs to be able to do the same. There was a hint of that on Raw this past week when The Architect rushed the ring and Lesnar retreated, but the next step is the challenger attacking The Beast when he least expects it.
Fans are bored of seeing Lesnar dominate every opponent he crosses paths with. To make this storyline hot, Rollins has to gain the upper hand.
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
It's fair to say there's been a significant amount of backlash from the decision to make Baron Corbin the final opponent of Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.
Rightly or wrongly, The Lone Wolf doesn't appear to be a popular choice, so the first thing when it comes to fixing up Angle's final storyline as an in-ring competitor is to switch his opponent.
The best choice of all who are available? John Cena.
Cena doesn't have a match booked yet for April 7, and it would be somewhat poetic for The Olympic Gold Medalist's final match to be against his fellow veteran, whose own in-ring career started against the former Raw general manager.
However, any switch of opponent needs to happen sooner, rather than later. The fact this is Angle's retirement match adds a certain element of interest anyway, but you'd hope WWE would invest some storytelling into his final few weeks as a competitor.
If it's Cena, the story tells itself and will easily gather momentum and interest. If it's Corbin or someone else, WWE needs to ensure it tells a compelling story to make fans care.
Asuka's SmackDown Women's Championship Match
The easiest way to fix up Asuka's storyline for WrestleMania is simple enough: Determine who her opponent is and give the feud some prominent coverage on SmackDown each week.
It's incredible to think the most popular female competitor on the blue brand (given how Becky Lynch has gone to Raw) does not have an opponent locked in for The Show of Shows with the show just a few weeks away.
Granted, it looks as though that will be sorted by next week's show, but even then, fans are quickly forgetting about the impressive streak that put Asuka back atop of the women's division on SmackDown.
After all, it's only a couple of months since she made Lynch tap at the Royal Rumble, and The Empress of Tomorrow looked like she had her momentum from NXT back.
Asuka is a brilliant worker and a real fan favorite, so her picking that momentum back up again shouldn't be too difficult. But without her getting any sort of coverage on TV over the next few weeks, her WrestleMania storyline is just going to be an afterthought.
Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
There's been good and bad aspects of the feud for the Raw Women's Championship thus far on the Road to WrestleMania.
Ronda Rousey's heel turn definitely falls into the former category, with that added edge she possessed in UFC finally becoming apparent on WWE programming. That cannot be a bad thing.
But WWE has lost track of the huge momentum Becky Lynch picked up during the final months of 2018 and the early part of this year.
That's got to be where the company looks to fix up this feud in the weeks leading up to April 7. Sure, Lynch has been carrying a kayfabe injury, but that now appears to have passed, so it's time The Man returned with a bang.
There have been so many twists and turns in this storyline—most of them concerning Lynch—that it's been hard to keep up. But the facts are that The Irish Lass Kicker earned her shot at the Raw women's title, while Charlotte Flair was simply added by Vince McMahon.
How do you fix this storyline? Bring back the ass-kicking, no-nonsense Lynch for the next couple of weeks. Have her interrupt Rousey's match and beat her down, attack Charlotte backstage and just generally go about her business like she was a few months ago.
That will then get fans back interested in a bout which deservedly belongs as the main event of WrestleMania this year.