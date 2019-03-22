How to Fix Least-Promising Storylines so Far on Road to WWE WrestleMania 35

1 of 4

Unfortunately for WWE, it's been difficult to fix up Brock Lesnar's storylines for a long time now.

Sure, the fact it's Seth Rollins, one of the most popular guys in the company, he will be facing at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship offers some intrigue; but with Lesnar still showing up only sporadically, it's hard to care about him, isn't it?

Hopefully he'll be present for the final few editions of Raw leading into The Show of Shows, and if that is the case, how does WWE properly book his rivalry with Rollins to get fans interested?

In truth, the best way is to add a layer of vulnerability to The Beast Incarnate.

Think back to when Lesnar tussled with the likes of Samoa Joe for the title in the summer of 2017. The Samoan Submission Specialist would surprise The Beast with sneak attacks, take him down from behind and make fans genuinely believe he could dethrone the seemingly unstoppable champ.

Rollins needs to be able to do the same. There was a hint of that on Raw this past week when The Architect rushed the ring and Lesnar retreated, but the next step is the challenger attacking The Beast when he least expects it.

Fans are bored of seeing Lesnar dominate every opponent he crosses paths with. To make this storyline hot, Rollins has to gain the upper hand.