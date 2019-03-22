Wayne Rooney Says Liverpool Premier League Title Win 'Would Be a Nightmare'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Liverpool winning the Premier League title this season "would be a nightmare" result, former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney has said.

Rooney, 33, grew up an Everton supporter before joining Liverpool's other most-heated rivals, the Red Devils, and now represents D.C. United in Major League Soccer. He recently appeared on TalkSport's drivetime show and gave his backing to Manchester City—second in the Premier League—to defend their crown:

"It's a great reason to be out the country when those two are going head to head for the title.

"I hope Man City get over the line before Liverpool.

"I couldn't bear to see them win it, it would be a nightmare for any Evertonian.

"I remember in 2005 they won the Champions League, and they're still talking about it now so it would be another 10 or 15 years of that!"

Liverpool are on track to challenge for what would be their first league title since 1990.

Jurgen Klopp's side have their noses in front of City and are two points ahead at the summit with seven games left to play, although Pep Guardiola's men have a match in hand.

Almost one year has passed since Rooney left Goodison Park for the second time in his career and jetted off to Washington D.C.

The veteran forward recently netted his first hat-trick in MLS, per Sky Sports News:

Rooney's former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand also jumped on the City bandwagon and told the Mirror's Jo-Anne Rowney and Darren Wells what a Liverpool triumph would mean:

"There's fans I didn't even know supported Liverpool that have come back out of the woodwork after 20 years of being silent that are starting to speak before they've won anything so it'd be a lot more painful to see them win the league [over Man City], but listen the best team will win it and whoever that is well done."

Rooney appeared on BT Sport earlier this season and expressed his dissatisfaction with Liverpool's improving form in the title race (UK only):

Former club United have improved their form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed manager in December and sit fifth, while Everton are 11th but only four points off Wolverhampton Wanderers in seventh.

The Citizens can no longer match last season's Premier League title-winning total of 100 points and certainly won't finish 19 points clear of their closest competition, as was the case against 2017-18 runners-up United.

Choosing City as the lesser of two evils compared to Liverpool stands as evidence as to just how badly United's alumni want to see Liverpool's wait for a top-flight title continue.