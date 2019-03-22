Video: Watch Highlights of Ron Burgundy's Appearance on Kings Broadcast

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks was kind of a big deal.

Will Ferrell was in attendance in the broadcast booth at Staples Center as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, and brought his memorable style to the call. He urged the Kings to shoot when they didn’t have the puck, told the viewers the game was stopped at times because feral cats ran onto the ice and brought out a sizable burrito.

He even got on the kiss cam with said burrito.

Ferrell is a notable sports fan and partial owner of Los Angeles FC as well.

Perhaps the Kings should have turned to Burgundy earlier in the season because they have the fewest points in the Western Conference with 58.