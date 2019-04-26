Projecting Where David Sills Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Two wide receivers went in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. West Virginia Mountaineers pass-catcher David Sills wasn't one of them.

The New England Patriots brought the first round to a close Thursday, selecting Arizona State Sun Devils wideout N'Keal Harry with the 32nd pick.

Few expected Sills to be a first-rounder, so his continued presence on the draft board isn't a surprise. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 20 wideout, giving him a third-round grade and comparing him to Quincy Enunwa.

Simply reaching the draft is another step in an impressive football journey.

Sills famously gave a verbal commitment to the USC Trojans in 2010 when he was just 13 years old. ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne described him as a "wunderkind quarterback."

Over the next few years, Sills' stock fell precipitously. By the time he joined West Virginia as part of the 2015 recruiting class, he was the No. 18 pro-style quarterback and No. 492 overall in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sills spent one season at West Virginia before transferring to El Camino College. He returned to the Mountaineers in 2017 and moved from quarterback to wide receiver.

Any concerns about how Sills would make the transition were quickly put to bed. He caught 60 passes for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior and followed up with 65 receptions for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior in 2018.

Of course, having a quarterback as good as Will Grier helped Sills, but the opposite is true as well. Sills made life a little easier for Grier.

Projecting Sills' draft fate from here isn't easy.

His lack of experience at receiver could hurt him a bit, and his combine performance didn't elevate his draft stock. His 4.57-second 40-yard dash tied for 27th at the position, and he tied for 28th in the vertical jump (37.5 inches).

After watching Sills' highlights, though, one can't help but think he can have a long, productive NFL career.

A team might be enamored enough with Sills to take him in the second round. The third round is likely the earliest he'll hear his name called given the receivers who remain available.

The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets could all use a wide receiver on Day 2.