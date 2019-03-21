Report: Avery Johnson, Alabama Negotiating Contract Buyout After 4 Seasons as HC

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 19: Head coach Avery Johnson of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the first half of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 19, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Donald Page/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide and head basketball coach Avery Johnson are discussing a buyout of his contract, according to AL.com's Michael Casagrande.

In 2018-19, Alabama missed the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons under Johnson. The Crimson Tide are also a day removed from losing to the Norfolk State Spartans in overtime during the opening round of the 2019 NIT.  

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Alabama negotiating buyout with Avery Johnson

    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

    Alabama negotiating buyout with Avery Johnson

    Cecil Hurt
    via TideSports.com

    Report: Alabama, Avery Johnson negotiating buyout

    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

    Report: Alabama, Avery Johnson negotiating buyout

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South

    Watch: No. 10 Seton Hall Storming Back vs. No. 7 Wofford

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch: No. 10 Seton Hall Storming Back vs. No. 7 Wofford

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 9 Baylor Breaking Away vs. No. 8 Cuse

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 9 Baylor Breaking Away vs. No. 8 Cuse

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa