Report: Avery Johnson, Alabama Negotiating Contract Buyout After 4 Seasons as HC

Donald Page/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide and head basketball coach Avery Johnson are discussing a buyout of his contract, according to AL.com's Michael Casagrande.

In 2018-19, Alabama missed the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons under Johnson. The Crimson Tide are also a day removed from losing to the Norfolk State Spartans in overtime during the opening round of the 2019 NIT.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

