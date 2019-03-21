Tracy McGrady: Duke's Zion Williamson Doesn't Want to Play in Big NBA Market

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

While New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers fans may dream that their team will land the No. 1 overall pick for the right to draft Zion Williamson, the Duke Blue Devils star may hope otherwise.

"From what I hear, he doesn't want to play in a big market," Tracy McGrady said of Williamson on ESPN's The Jump on Thursday (around the 1:34 mark):

The seven-time NBA All-Star did not reveal his source.

It's worth noting, though, that Williamson has not expressed reluctance to play for any team. In fact, the 18-year-old phenom recently said he would welcome the opportunity to play in the Big Apple.

"To the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support," Williamson said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. "If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there. ... I mean, if they draft me, it'd be an honor to play for them."

That's similar to what he said in December, when he told reporters he doesn't "really care where" he plays:

If he doesn't want to be in New York, he's doing a good job of hiding his feelings.

Regardless of who lands the No. 1 overall pick, Williamson figures to be the first player off the board in June's draft. The 6'7", 285-pound forward earned ACC Player of the Year honors by averaging 22.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Duke went 26-2 with him this season and was just 3-3 while he was sidelined by a knee sprain—including the contest he went down in early against North Carolina on Feb. 20. The Blue Devils won the ACC tournament upon his return and were named the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The New York Knicks (14-58) own the NBA's worst record, with the Phoenix Suns (17-55) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-53) not far behind. The bottom three teams enter the draft lottery with equal odds (14 percent) of taking home the top pick.