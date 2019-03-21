Video: Watch Fletcher Magee Break NCAA All-Time 3-Point Record vs. Seton Hall

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Fletcher Magee made history in Thursday's 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament game between the Wofford Terriers and Seton Hall Pirates.

With his third three-pointer, Magee passed former Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Travis Bader for the most career three-pointers (505).

The odds of Bader keeping his record through Thursday were slim to none. Magee averaged 4.6 made threes on 10.7 attempts heading into the tournament, and he was bound to have a green light in such an important game for the Terriers.

Seton Hall also ranked 139th in three-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.



College basketball fans have known about Magee's long-range prowess for a few years. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller profiled him in December 2017.

The 6'4" guard finished the 2017-18 season with 148 made threes—at the time, the fifth-most in a single season. He's since surpassed his own mark, with 151 threes and counting entering the Big Dance.

Now, Magee is the gold standard for long-range specialists at the college level.