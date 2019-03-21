Video: Watch Fletcher Magee Break NCAA All-Time 3-Point Record vs. Seton Hall

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Fletcher Magee made history in Thursday's 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament game between the Wofford Terriers and Seton Hall Pirates.

With his third three-pointer, Magee passed former Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Travis Bader for the most career three-pointers (505).

The odds of Bader keeping his record through Thursday were slim to none. Magee averaged 4.6 made threes on 10.7 attempts heading into the tournament, and he was bound to have a green light in such an important game for the Terriers.

Seton Hall also ranked 139th in three-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

College basketball fans have known about Magee's long-range prowess for a few years. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller profiled him in December 2017.

The 6'4" guard finished the 2017-18 season with 148 made threes—at the time, the fifth-most in a single season. He's since surpassed his own mark, with 151 threes and counting entering the Big Dance.

Now, Magee is the gold standard for long-range specialists at the college level.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 7 Wofford Out Ahead of No. 10 Seton Hall

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 7 Wofford Out Ahead of No. 10 Seton Hall

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 9 Baylor and No. 8 Cuse Locked Up

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 9 Baylor and No. 8 Cuse Locked Up

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    PJ Washington Unlikely to Play in 2nd Round

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    PJ Washington Unlikely to Play in 2nd Round

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 2 U-M Looking Strong vs. No. 15 UM

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 2 U-M Looking Strong vs. No. 15 UM

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa