Giants' Daniel Jones: 'It's a Tremendous Opportunity to Learn' from Eli Manning

After kicking the can down the road for the last few years, the New York Giants finally identified their long-term successor to Eli Manning when they selected Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft on Thursday.

"I'm certainly thrilled to be in New York, and I can't wait to get started," Jones said shortly after the selection, per the team's official Twitter account. "I think it's a tremendous opportunity to learn for a young quarterback."

While many expected the Giants to come out of the 2019 draft with a signal-caller—and potentially even spend a first-rounder on one—taking Jones so early came as a big surprise.

Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report gave New York a C-minus grade.

Jones played three years at Duke, throwing for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also completed 59.9 percent of his passes and had a 122.9 quarterback rating.

B/R's Matt Miller ranked the former Blue Devils star as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2019 draft class, comparing him to Ryan Tannehill. That's not exactly an encouraging parallel since Tannehill struggled for years to become a franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, who traded him to the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

The Washington Redskins indirectly put more pressure on Jones and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman when they selected Dwayne Haskins with the 15th pick. Should Haskins outshine his fellow 2019 draftee, Gettleman will never be able to live down his mistake.