Kentucky's PJ Washington Unlikely to Play in 2nd Round Because of Foot Injury

Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington is not expected to play in Saturday's second-round game as he continues to deal with a foot injury, coach John Calipari revealed to ESPN (h/t John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leaderon Thursday.

Washington did not play in Kentucky's 79-44 victory over No. 15 Abilene Christian on Thursday in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

   

