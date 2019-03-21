Kentucky's PJ Washington Unlikely to Play in 2nd Round Because of Foot Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington is not expected to play in Saturday's second-round game as he continues to deal with a foot injury, coach John Calipari revealed to ESPN (h/t John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader) on Thursday.

Washington did not play in Kentucky's 79-44 victory over No. 15 Abilene Christian on Thursday in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

