Gyasi Zardes Scores as Christian Pulisic, USA Beat Ecuador 1-0 in Friendly

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It wasn't pretty, but the United States men's national team will take it.

In the third friendly of the Gregg Berhalter era, the Americans came away with a 1-0 result and were perhaps a bit fortunate to have broken through Ecuador's defense. The visitors were resolute defensively for the first 80 minutes only to see Gyasi Zardes—who was virtually invisible for the majority of the game—score on a shot that was deflected off an Ecuadorian defender.

To the United States' credit, it was the brighter team Thursday. And while the goal was unlucky for Panama, it also came after a dreadful turnover and the high, looping deflection should have been saved by goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez.

The United States continued to look more fluid in attack under Berhalter than the previous regime, with the chance to work in some of the team's younger talent in his system for the first time. Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie all played, and each looked comfortable in the head coach's system, even if the quality chances came few and far between.

Those progressions remain incredibly important for the USMNT, especially if the country is to make any noise while hosting this summer's Gold Cup.

What's Next?

The U.S. will face Chile in a friendly June 26. Ecuador faces Honduras the same day.

