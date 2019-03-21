Report: Prosecutors Not in Favor of Keeping Robert Kraft Spa Tape Concealed

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The prosecutors at the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office do not support the motion that would prevent the release of video evidence from inside the Orchids of Asia spa, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that the attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the other suspects have filed a motion that would prevent video footage that included allegedly soliciting prostitution from being made public.

Per the report:

"Kraft's attorneys—and attorneys for the other suspects—filed jointly Wednesday morning to get a protective order which would prevent law enforcement from releasing any evidence gathered in the investigation. That includes the hidden camera footage from inside Orchids of Asia [Day] Spa in Jupiter, FL.

"As we reported, cops placed cameras inside the spa and say they have video of Kraft making two visits to the spa. Cops say it includes footage of two women 'manipulating his genitals.'"

Kraft was recently offered a plea deal as he faces criminal charges. Per TMZ Sports, the 77-year-old would be required to complete a course about prostitution and 100 hours of community service. He would also have to undergo an examination for sexually transmitted diseases.

The charges would be dropped in exchange for the plea.

CNN's Jason Carroll and Kevin Conlon reported Wednesday that Kraft did not accept the deal. Per Carroll and Conlon, the plea deal offered also would have required Kraft to admit he would have been found guilty if the case went to trial.

Last month, Kraft pled not guilty to solicitation charges:

Kraft, via CNN's Jill Martin, previously denied the allegations through a spokesperson.