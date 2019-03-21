Cowboys News: Rico Gathers Reaches Plea Deal on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers reportedly reached a plea deal following his arrest on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported the deal Thursday, noting the charge was reduced to a class C misdemeanor. The deal with the Collin County D.A. comes with 90 days deferred adjudication and a fine of $99 plus court costs.

Patrik Walker of 247Sports noted Gathers was arrested in August before the Cowboys made their final 2018 roster decisions, but he still made the 53-man team.

The Cowboys selected Gathers with a sixth-round pick in 2016, but he didn’t play his first two years in the league. He tallied just three catches for 45 yards in 15 games last season, and Walker suggested he is in danger of not making the roster in 2019 despite this news.

Dallas has Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Codey McElroy at the tight end position as it looks to defend its NFC East crown.

While Gathers agreed to a plea deal to reduce the legal charge, the NFL still hasn’t issued a ruling and could punish him.