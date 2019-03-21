Video: Watch Murray State's Ja Morant's Slick Assist out of Double Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

Murray State Racers star Ja Morant wasted little time in starting a March Madness highlight reel.

The 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year showed early on in Thursday's first-round matchup against fifth-seeded Marquette that he can do more than just score, using his handles to evade a double team and set up teammate Shaq Buchanan for an open triple.

That basket was part of a 20-10 run by the Racers to open the game.

