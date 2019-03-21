Watch Yale's Miye Oni Throw Down Vicious Highlight Dunk vs. LSU

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

  1. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  2. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  3. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  4. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  5. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  6. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  10. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  11. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  12. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  13. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  14. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  15. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  16. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  17. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever

Right Arrow Icon

Miye Oni ended a rim.

His Yale Bulldogs couldn't get past the LSU Tigers on Thursday, losing 79-74, but that didn't stop Oni from absolutely soaring for a monster dunk late in the second half.

After trailing 45-29 heading into halftime, the Bulldogs nearly pulled off an epic comeback, highlighted by Oni's disrespectful jam and Alex Copeland's 24 points. 

But LSU made the necessary plays down the stretch to preserve the win and send the Bulldogs home.   

Related

    Miye Oni Should Return for Senior Season at Yale

    Yale Basketball logo
    Yale Basketball

    Miye Oni Should Return for Senior Season at Yale

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Skylar Mays Eurosteps Past Yale 😲

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Skylar Mays Eurosteps Past Yale 😲

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tremont Waters DROPS Defender 💀

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tremont Waters DROPS Defender 💀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 13 Vermont Threatening No. 4 FSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 13 Vermont Threatening No. 4 FSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa