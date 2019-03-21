Video: Tremont Waters Breaks Yale Defender's Ankles with Killer Crossover

Video: Tremont Waters Breaks Yale Defender's Ankles with Killer CrossoverMarch 21, 2019
When LSU looks back at the tape from Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Yale, there will be stiff competition among teammates over who had the best highlight.
Tremont Waters has a good claim for that crown after dropping Yale's Alex Copeland to one knee with a slick crossover.
The only downside to the play is Kavell Bigby-Williams was unable to finish Waters' alley-oop pass after being fouled by Blake Reynolds.
That's a minor nitpick from a stellar moment for Waters in LSU's first NCAA tournament game in four years.
