Watch LSU's Skylar Mays Eurostep Past Yale Defender in Transition for Layup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

  1. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  2. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  3. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  4. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  5. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  6. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  10. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  11. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  12. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  13. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  14. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  15. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  16. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  17. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever

Right Arrow Icon

Skylar Mays is helping make things look easy for LSU in Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Yale.  

The junior guard showed off his handle with this Eurostep late in the first half that left Yale's Azar Swain stuck in his tracks, wondering what happened. 

Mays has had nearly one week to think about how he would redeem himself after scoring six points on 3-of-13 shooting in the SEC tournament quarterfinal loss to Florida. 

The early returns from Mays' first NCAA tournament game seem to indicate he's been able to move past those struggles. 

Related

    Skylar Mays Eurosteps Past Yale 😲

    Video Play Button
    LSU Basketball logo
    LSU Basketball

    Skylar Mays Eurosteps Past Yale 😲

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tremont Waters DROPS Defender

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tremont Waters DROPS Defender

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 13 Vermont Testing No. 4 FSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 13 Vermont Testing No. 4 FSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 5 Auburn Extends Lead on No. 12 NMSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 5 Auburn Extends Lead on No. 12 NMSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa