Watch LSU's Skylar Mays Eurostep Past Yale Defender in Transition for Layup

Watch LSU's Skylar Mays Eurostep Past Yale Defender in Transition for LayupMarch 21, 2019
Skylar Mays is helping make things look easy for LSU in Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Yale.
The junior guard showed off his handle with this Eurostep late in the first half that left Yale's Azar Swain stuck in his tracks, wondering what happened.
Mays has had nearly one week to think about how he would redeem himself after scoring six points on 3-of-13 shooting in the SEC tournament quarterfinal loss to Florida.
The early returns from Mays' first NCAA tournament game seem to indicate he's been able to move past those struggles.
