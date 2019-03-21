Watch LSU's Skylar Mays Eurostep Past Yale Defender in Transition for Layup

UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever Right Arrow Icon

Skylar Mays is helping make things look easy for LSU in Thursday's NCAA tournament game against Yale.

The junior guard showed off his handle with this Eurostep late in the first half that left Yale's Azar Swain stuck in his tracks, wondering what happened.

Mays has had nearly one week to think about how he would redeem himself after scoring six points on 3-of-13 shooting in the SEC tournament quarterfinal loss to Florida.

The early returns from Mays' first NCAA tournament game seem to indicate he's been able to move past those struggles.