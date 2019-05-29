Raptors' Kyle Lowry on Hand Injury: 'During the Game, I Can't Feel My Thumb'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry's thumb injury remains a problem, though not one that will cause him to miss time during the NBA Finals.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of ESPN's The Jump, Lowry said, "During the game, I can't feel my thumb."

Lowry originally injured his thumb in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. He told reporters after Toronto's series win he popped it back into place: "Doesn't matter, I'm fine, I played, we won the game."

It was clearly still bothering him throughout the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lowry's numbers certainly didn't indicate he was having any problems playing through pain. He shot 50.7 percent from the field, averaging 19.2 points and 5.2 assists in six games against Milwaukee.

The Raptors have the luxury of giving Fred VanVleet more playing time in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors if Lowry needs extra rest to get feeling back in his hand.