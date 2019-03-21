Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Pulls out of England Squad with Ankle Injury

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Pulls out of England Squad with Ankle InjuryMarch 21, 2019
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has become the latest player to withdraw from the England squad ahead of 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro:
Manchester United @ManUtd
🏴 @England manager Gareth Southgate confirms @MarcusRashford has returned to #MUFC due to injury. https://t.co/46nupwLBBl
The 21-year-old has returned to Manchester United for treatment on an ankle problem, and manager Gareth Southgate may not call up a replacement:
Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans
"We will have a look at where we are after the game tomorrow." Southgate says he isn't expecting to call up a replacement for Rashford but may have to if any injuries tomorrow. If a replacement is required GS says will most likely come from U21 squad.
Rashford is the sixth player to pull out of the England squad due to injury. He joins John Stones, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luke Shaw and Trent Alexander-Arnold in missing the two games.
