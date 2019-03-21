Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Pulls out of England Squad with Ankle Injury

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has become the latest player to withdraw from the England squad ahead of 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro:

The 21-year-old has returned to Manchester United for treatment on an ankle problem, and manager Gareth Southgate may not call up a replacement:

Rashford is the sixth player to pull out of the England squad due to injury. He joins John Stones, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luke Shaw and Trent Alexander-Arnold in missing the two games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.