Video: Watch LSU's Naz Reid Slam Down Dunk with Authority on Fast Break vs. Yale

Video: Watch LSU's Naz Reid Slam Down Dunk with Authority on Fast Break vs. YaleMarch 21, 2019
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever
Naz Reid is off to an excellent start in his first-ever NCAA tournament game.
LSU's star freshman threw down a monster dunk at the end of a fast break midway through the first half of Thursday's game against Yale.
Making their first tournament appearance since 2014-15, the Tigers finished the regular season in a state of uncertainty with head coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely for his alleged role in an NCAA recruiting scandal.
Based on Reid's emphatic dunk and the reaction from his teammates, LSU is having no trouble staying focused on its goal of trying to win a national championship. The Tigers headed to the locker room up 16.
Watch Live: No. 12 New Mexico St. vs. No. 5 Auburn