Video: Watch LSU's Naz Reid Slam Down Dunk with Authority on Fast Break vs. Yale

Naz Reid is off to an excellent start in his first-ever NCAA tournament game.

LSU's star freshman threw down a monster dunk at the end of a fast break midway through the first half of Thursday's game against Yale.

Making their first tournament appearance since 2014-15, the Tigers finished the regular season in a state of uncertainty with head coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely for his alleged role in an NCAA recruiting scandal.

Based on Reid's emphatic dunk and the reaction from his teammates, LSU is having no trouble staying focused on its goal of trying to win a national championship. The Tigers headed to the locker room up 16.