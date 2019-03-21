Report: Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Thumb Injury

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 13: Kelly Oubre Jr. #3 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw against the Utah Jazz on March 13, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Kelly Oubre Jr. is being shut down. 

The Phoenix Suns forward "will undergo [a] minor procedure on his left thumb and miss rest of season," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, who added Oubre is facing a recovery period of four to six weeks.

Oubre, 23, was traded to the Suns this season in exchange for Trevor Ariza, and he's thrived in Phoenix. Since the All-Star break, Oubre is averaging 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds, and in 40 games with the Suns overall has posted 16.9 points and 4.9 boards, both career highs. 

He's also shot a career-high 45.3 percent from the field, though he's continued to be a subpar shooter from three with the Suns (32.5 percent).

Nonetheless, Oubre has fit in nicely in Phoenix, and it's hard to imagine the Suns letting him walk this summer as a restricted free agent. The Suns can match any offer, and barring an unexpected monster offer on the market, they'll almost assuredly do so.

He certainly gives the team intriguing depth on the wing, with young players in Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson available as well. Paired with DeAndre Ayton at center and Devin Booker at shooting guard, the young Suns core is solid.

Granted, Phoenix still lacks a point guard to round out the starting lineup. But Oubre's play has been an excellent sign for the Suns as they attempt to climb out of their long rebuild.

