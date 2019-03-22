Italy vs. Finland: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Italy begin their quest to qualify for the 2020 UEFA European Championship on Saturday against Finland at Udinese's Stadio Fruili.

Roberto Mancini's men missed out on a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and only finished second in their Nations League group but will be hoping to make an impact on this tournament.

The Azzurri are favourites to open up with a victory against Finland, and they will be confident of progressing through a group that also contains Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Liechtenstein.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Italy 3-10, Finland 9-2, Draw 12-1

Preview

Mancini has included two teenagers in his latest squad for Italy's two matches. Roma's 19-year-old forward Nicolo Zaniolo has been included after enjoying a breakthrough season in the Italian capital, while fellow 19-year-old Moise Kean is also on the list:

Mancini has said that Zaniolo could make his debut against either Finland or Liechtenstein on Tuesday:

The Italy boss will want to see more cutting edge from his side in attack against Finland, as the Azzurri have managed just four goals in their last six outings.

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella is back in the squad for the first time since 2015 after a prolific season in Serie A:

The 36-year-old could make history if he nets against Finland:

However, Mancini will have to make do without Federico Chiesa who has left the squad due to injury, while Alessandro Florenzi may miss the Finland match with a calf problem, per Football Italia.

Finland head into the game on the back of just one win in their last four games, but they did top Nations League C Group 2 to achieve promotion.

The visitors may also be pleased to know that none of Mancini's squad have experience of scoring against them:

Italy will be big favourites to take all three points on Friday. Defensively they remain strong, but there are questions marks over their attack that will need to be answered if they are to see off Finland.