Panthers' Taylor Hearn Apologizes: 'No Excuse' for Street Fight Caught on Video

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Hearn apologized Thursday for his role in a fight outside an Augusta, Georgia, bar March 14.

Per TMZ Sports, he wrote in a statement: "Dear Panther Nation: I would like to offer my deepest apologies to the Panthers organization, my teammates and coaches, the fans and the league. I take full responsibility for my actions. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I will learn from my mistakes."

TMZ released video of the fight, which involved multiple people and showed Hearn getting knocked to the ground at one point:

TMZ reported that the altercation started when Hearn allegedly shoved people in the street after getting kicked out of the bar.

The 23-year-old Hearn went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft after starting at guard for Clemson and helping the Tigers win the national championship at the end of the 2016 season.

Hearn signed as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers and spent much of 2018 on their practice squad before appearing in four games near the end of the season.

He is currently penciled in as a backup guard behind Greg Van Roten and Trai Turner for the Panthers in 2019.

Hearn was not arrested as a result of the fight in Georgia, and no charges have been filed against him as of yet.