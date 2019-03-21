Panthers' Taylor Hearn Apologizes: 'No Excuse' for Street Fight Caught on Video

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

Carolina Panthers' Taylor Hearn (62) arrives for an NFL football practice at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Hearn apologized Thursday for his role in a fight outside an Augusta, Georgia, bar March 14.

Per TMZ Sports, he wrote in a statement: "Dear Panther Nation: I would like to offer my deepest apologies to the Panthers organization, my teammates and coaches, the fans and the league. I take full responsibility for my actions. There is no excuse for my behavior, and I will learn from my mistakes."

TMZ released video of the fight, which involved multiple people and showed Hearn getting knocked to the ground at one point:

TMZ reported that the altercation started when Hearn allegedly shoved people in the street after getting kicked out of the bar.

The 23-year-old Hearn went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft after starting at guard for Clemson and helping the Tigers win the national championship at the end of the 2016 season.

Hearn signed as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers and spent much of 2018 on their practice squad before appearing in four games near the end of the season.

He is currently penciled in as a backup guard behind Greg Van Roten and Trai Turner for the Panthers in 2019.

Hearn was not arrested as a result of the fight in Georgia, and no charges have been filed against him as of yet.

Related

    Players Who Could Be Traded After Free Agency

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Players Who Could Be Traded After Free Agency

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Teams Lost Most Talent in Free Agency?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Teams Lost Most Talent in Free Agency?

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreek’s Name Came Up in Trade Talks Before Investigation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek’s Name Came Up in Trade Talks Before Investigation

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Race for Dwayne Haskins Is On

    Multiple teams are interested, and the pressure to land him could have huge impact on the NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Race for Dwayne Haskins Is On

    Multiple teams are interested, and the pressure to land him could have huge impact on the NFL Draft

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report