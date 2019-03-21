Paul Pogba: Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe 'Are the Future of Football'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has hinted he believes Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe are set to dominate world football.

The 26-year-old lauded his Red Devils team-mate and the Paris Saint-Germain forward ahead of France's 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifier in Moldova on Friday.

Speaking to Eurosport (h/t Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News), Pogba called the attacking prodigies "the future" of the game as he described his relationship with them on the pitch:



"It helps me because they are both fast. They call for the ball a lot which helps me when I have the ball. They call for it, I try to make the best pass and they finish—so it benefits me. I like playing with young talented players like them. They are the future of football and my partnership with them is good."

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Pogba and Mbappe combined in the French side as they won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The mercurial midfielder has also seen his playing chemistry with Rashford improve since the arrival of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Old Trafford.

United have witnessed a huge upturn in fortunes since the managerial switch at the club before Christmas. Pogba has been central to the cause as he continues to produce excellent figures from the centre of the park.

The Frenchman has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists for his club in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season.

However, TalkSport pundit Dean Saunders has said United should consider selling Pogba after the player said it would be a "dream for anyone" to feature for Real Madrid:

Pogba is the magician behind both Rashford and Mbappe for club and country. It is vital the midfielder is given the freedom he needs to set off attacks to utilise their blistering pace.

Rashford is blossoming as a No. 9, and he seems to be learning tips and tricks from Solskjaer. The Norwegian was nicknamed the "Baby-faced Assassin" during his playing career, and the England international is starting to show similarities to his coach in front of goal.

Mbappe's potential is unlimited, and the PSG player is set to become the best striker in the world if he continues his stunning development at the current pace.