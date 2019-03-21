Video of WWE's Jimmy Uso's Shirtless Arrest Released by Detroit Police

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Detroit police released body cam footage Wednesday of WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso's Feb. 13 arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

The WDIV 4 Local News video shows a shirtless Uso in handcuffs in the back of a cop car, as well as police speaking with fellow WWE Superstar Naomi—his wife—who was driving when they were pulled over:

Several details regarding the arrest first reported by TMZ were confirmed by Detroit police, including that Naomi was pulled over after driving the wrong direction down a one-way street.

When police asked Naomi how much Uso—who was a passenger in the vehicle—had to drink, Naomi responded, "He's had a lot to drink. He's intoxicated."

Police said that Uso exited the vehicle, took his shirt off and "squared up" as if he wanted to fight them before he was arrested, but none of that was captured on camera.

While Uso was handcuffed, he told the officers, "Man, you don't understand. I'm just here in and out. I'm in and out, man."

The 33-year-old Uso was released on bond.

WWE commented only once on the matter publicly, saying, "Jonathan Fatu (Uso's real name) is responsible for his own personal actions," per Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com.

Just days after his arrest, Uso and his twin brother, Jey, defeated The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber to become four-time SmackDown tag team champions and six-time WWE tag team champions overall.

They later retained the titles over Miz and McMahon at Fastlane, and they are set to enter WrestleMania 35 in April as tag champs.