Aleister Black, Ricochet and the Greatest NXT Call-Ups in WWE History

Credit: WWE.com

With NXT having been as hot of a commodity as it has been since its relaunch in 2012, it's easy to assume that anyone who has the honor of moving up from WWE's developmental system to the main stages of SmackDown Live and Raw will be successful.

Sadly, that has been far from the case. The company's track record of booking NXT upstarts properly isn't as stellar as one would think, and more often than not, officials don't see what made them so special in the first place and eventually lose interest in pushing them.

For every number of guys and girls who are promoted from NXT to the main roster, only an elite few actually fulfill their potential.

Former NXT title holders such as The Ascension, Neville and Ember Moon largely amounted to nothing on the main roster for a variety of reasons, and most of the blame can be put on WWE themselves.

That said, there are those who are able to break through WWE's glass ceiling and withstand the highly questionable creative decisions the company tends to make more often than not. WWE's first batch of NXT call-ups in 2019 have hardly scratched the surface of what they're capable of, but at least Aleister Black and Ricochet have managed to exceed all expectations with their recent performances on Raw and SmackDown.

These NXT alumni have proved that it's possible to debut on the main roster with a bang and maintain momentum long enough to achieve superstardom.