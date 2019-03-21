Antoine Griezmann Not Distracted by Barcelona Rumours, Says Didier Deschamps

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has said there is "no problem" with Antoine Griezmann's focus after rumours resurfaced linking the Atletico Madrid striker with a move to Barcelona.

Speculation regarding Griezmann's potential transfer to the Camp Nou has been revived of late, but Deschamps told reporters the gossip won't interrupt his star attacker's focus.

He said: "I have spoken with him, and he is relaxed. There is no problem with Antoine. If he is asked (about a move to Barcelona) then he may have to have a think. However, he had this speculation last summer, and it did not affect him and he went on to win the World Cup."

Deschamps addressed the media before France meet Moldova and Iceland in a pair of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers on Friday and Monday, respectively.

Griezmann was linked with a move to Catalonia before the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer, but it was confirmed during the tournament that he had signed a new contract until 2023.

The Atleti attacker celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday, and Goal chronicled his journey from La Liga unknown with Real Sociedad to life as one of La Liga's top forwards:

Barcelona are aware Luis Suarez, 32, is on the decline and will need replacing in the near future with no natural replacement among the Blaugrana's ranks.

Mark Ogden and Moises Laurens of ESPN FC reported Saul Niguez is one of the players at the Wanda Metropolitano who is considering an Atletico exit. The recent UEFA Champions League defeat to Juventus in the round of 16 is said to have left some stars under Diego Simeone charge questioning their futures.

Last season's UEFA Europa League was the first major trophy Griezmann has won with Los Rojiblancos—four years after his arrival—and the club is set to finish another campaign without silverware in 2018-19.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones commented on Griezmann's reported regret:

Alvaro Morata has only been at Atleti for a number of months after joining on loan from Chelsea, but he was also confident in Griezmann's commitment to the club. He told reporters: "I'm not worried. In general I see Antoine very happy with us. This is his home, and I think he's happy here."

Griezmann has scored 130 goals in 248 appearances for Atletico Madrid and remains one of Europe's deadliest finishers, but the player may wonder if his silverware aspirations are better served elsewhere.

The reported interest of Barcelona could help him realise those ambitions, though Deschamps' remarks suggest Griezmann has grown accustomed to the gossip by now.