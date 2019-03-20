Raiders News: Former Lions CB Nevin Lawson Signs 1-Year Contract with OAK

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders announced Wednesday that they signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson to a contract.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth $3.05 million.

This comes after the Lions released the 27-year-old earlier this month.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Lawson had spent the first five years of his career in Detroit. He recorded 205 total tackles, 25 pass breakups and one forced fumble in 62 appearances. He was a starter in each of the past three seasons.

He does not have an interception in his career.

Last year, he piled up 53 combined tackles and five pass breakups while also recording his first career sack. Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester pointed out Lawson spent a lot of time in the slot in 2018, leading the team with 389 snaps in slot coverage.

Although some of his numbers may not jump off the page, Lawson has proved to be consistent. Pro Football Focus noted that entering Week 13 last year, Lawson "[had] allowed 75 or fewer yards in 45 consecutive games." That streak, which dated back to 2015, more than doubled the second-longest active streak.

Lawson is just the latest addition the Raiders have made to the defense. They signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Tuesday as well.