John Calipari Plans 'To Retire at Kentucky' Amid Rumors of UCLA Interest

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball coach John Calipari isn't going to UCLA or anywhere else.

At least according to him.

On Wednesday, Calipari tweeted he plans on retiring at Kentucky and believes "there is no better job in the world to coach basketball":

Earlier Wednesday, Tracy Pierson of 247Sports' Bruin Report Online cited multiple sources who said Calipari has showed "serious interest" in taking the UCLA job and enjoys the Los Angeles lifestyle.

Calipari isn't the only high-profile coach who has been linked to the UCLA job since the school fired Steve Alford in December.

In February, Adam Zagoria reported UCLA was "going hard" after Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, who has established the Cavaliers as one of the country's most consistent programs during his tenure.

UCLA is multiple steps behind Virginia and Kentucky at this point. It finished 17-16 this season and missed the NCAA tournament. It also lost in the First Four last year and hasn't been to the Final Four since 2008.

Still, the Bruins have a record 11 national championships and offer the ability to recruit California prospects from one's backyard.

Calipari is in his 10th season with Kentucky and sports a stellar 302-70 record. He consistently places players in the NBA and has made four Final Four appearances and won a national championship with the Wildcats. He also reached the Final Four when he was at Memphis and Massachusetts.

Calipari would be a home run hire for the Bruins, but he apparently wants to stay put as Kentucky prepares for its first-round NCAA tournament game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Thursday.