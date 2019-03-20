Video: Dwyane Wade Given Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan Jerseys by Spurs

Darren Abate/Associated Press

As Dwyane Wade's "One Last Dance" winds down, he made one last trip to San Antonio on Wednesday night—and coach Gregg Popovich and Co. were more than ready to pay their respects to the outgoing NBA legend.

Not only did the Spurs put together a tribute video for the Heat star, but Popovich also hooked Wade up with autographed jerseys from Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili:

Of course, Wade and the iconic San Antonio trio have a storied history. When Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh led the "Heatles" to four consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014, their last two championship battles came against the Spurs. The two teams split the bouts, with Ray Allen and the Heat pulling out one of the most legendary moments in NBA history during the first series.

Although they once went head-to-head with titles on the line, there is clearly nothing but respect from both sides.

Wade helped Miami pull out a 110-105 victory on Wednesday with 11 points, which included a half-court bucket to close out the third quarter.