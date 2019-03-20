Highlights: Watch Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid in Epic Duel as 76ers Beat Celtics

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, and the battle of Eastern Conference powers turned into a duel between Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving.

Embiid led his team to a 118-115 victory by going off for 37 points and 22 rebounds in a monster performance:

As Sixers Stats noted, a second 30-20 game of the season put the Philadelphia star in exclusive company:

It also marked the third 30-plus performance in five March appearances for Embiid. Unlike the other two games, the 7'0", 250-pound big man did most of his damage from the line against the Celtics, going 20-of-21:

The two-time All-Star is now averaging 29.6 points in March and has put up a total of 77 points over his last two showings.

Although the Celtics were not able to pull out the victory, it was through no fault of Irving. Aided by a 16-point outburst in the opening quarter, the Boston star went off for 36:

Irving now has four consecutive 30-point games, and he has now reached the mark in five of his last six appearances.

Unfortunately for Irving, the combination of Embiid and Jimmy Butler (15 fourth-quarter points) proved to be too much.

The late comeback helped Philadelphia avoid a season sweep, although Boston still claimed victory in three of the four meetings.