Highlights: Watch Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid in Epic Duel as 76ers Beat Celtics

Highlights: Watch Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid in Epic Duel as 76ers Beat CelticsMarch 21, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, and the battle of Eastern Conference powers turned into a duel between Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving.
Embiid led his team to a 118-115 victory by going off for 37 points and 22 rebounds in a monster performance:
As Sixers Stats noted, a second 30-20 game of the season put the Philadelphia star in exclusive company:
Sixers Stats @SixersStats
.@sixers @JoelEmbiid up to 35 points and 20 rebounds. It's his second 30-20 game of the season and he joins @AntDavis23 and @KarlTowns as the only @NBA player with more than one such games this season. The last 76er to do so was Barkley in 1988-89 (three). h/t @bball_ref
It also marked the third 30-plus performance in five March appearances for Embiid. Unlike the other two games, the 7'0", 250-pound big man did most of his damage from the line against the Celtics, going 20-of-21:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has a career-high 20 foul shots made this far. His previous high was 19.
Sixers Stats @SixersStats
With his career-high 20 free throws, @sixers @JoelEmbiid joins @JHarden13 (three times) and @AntDavis23 as the only @NBA players this season to make 20-or-more free throws in a game. h/t @bball_ref
Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS
Joel Embiid is the first Sixers player to make 20 free throws in a game since AI in 2006.
The two-time All-Star is now averaging 29.6 points in March and has put up a total of 77 points over his last two showings.
Although the Celtics were not able to pull out the victory, it was through no fault of Irving. Aided by a 16-point outburst in the opening quarter, the Boston star went off for 36:
Irving now has four consecutive 30-point games, and he has now reached the mark in five of his last six appearances.
Unfortunately for Irving, the combination of Embiid and Jimmy Butler (15 fourth-quarter points) proved to be too much.
The late comeback helped Philadelphia avoid a season sweep, although Boston still claimed victory in three of the four meetings.
Embiid: I'm NBA's 'Most Unstoppable' Player