Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Brandon Ingram's Injury, Andre Ingram, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brandon Ingram is expected to make a full recovery from thoracic outlet decompression surgery he had last week to repair a structural defect in his veins that caused a blood clot.

His right arm has been repaired, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted that the surgery was done to ensure blood flow, according to league sources. As a result of the procedure, Ingram is not expected to have any further issues.

The small forward played 52 games for the Lakers this season and averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor.

The 21-year-old was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA draft and is averaging 13.9 points per game for his career. Ingram was reportedly in the trade package the Lakers offered for Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the trade deadline.

The package included Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks.

While Brandon Ingram is expected to make a full recovery, the news is not at as good for Andre Ingram, who is not being renewed as he finishes his 10-day contract.

That news was tweeted by Bill Oram, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic. The 33-year-old played less than four minutes in four games, and he did not score any points.

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Lakers are planning to bring in guard Scott Machado on a 10-day contract, per Michael Scotto of The Athletic. He was recently named the G League Player of the Week while playing for the South Bay Lakers when he averaged 25 points and 5.7 rebounds per game over a three-game span.

Machado is 6'3" and 201 pounds and is averaging 16.4 points for the season and shooting 43.5 percent from the field.

Spencer Hawes has not played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season, but he appears to be making a bid for a return while he plays for the South Bay Lakers. In a recent five-game span, he shot 59 percent from beyond the arc.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Hawes has gotten his body back in the "best shape of his life" and is on the NBA's radar for a call-up.