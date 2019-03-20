Will Ferrell to Join LA Kings vs. Sharks Broadcast as 'Anchorman's' Ron Burgundy

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Stay classy, hockey players. Ron Burgundy will be in the building for Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

The Kings announced Will Ferrell's character, Burgundy, will join the Fox Sports West broadcast of the game in Staples Center.

His appearance will come at the start of the second period:

Burgundy describes himself as "kind of a big deal," but Los Angeles is no stranger to celebrities in attendance. Rapper Snoop Dogg dropped the first puck for a game earlier this season against the Pittsburgh Penguins:

This won't be the first time Ferrell is involved with professional sports, either. He suited up at 10 different positions for 10 different MLB teams in five Cactus League games during a single day in 2015 and is a partial owner of Los Angeles FC.

Don't act like you're not impressed when Burgundy drops his hockey knowledge during the game.