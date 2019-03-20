Joachim Low Plays Down Leroy Sane Injury Fears After Germany Draw

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany manager Joachim Low played down fears Leroy Sane suffered a serious injury during his team's 1-1 friendly with Serbia on Wednesday in Wolfsburg.

The Manchester City winger required treatment after being fouled by Milan Pavkov in stoppage time, and Low said he was fortunate to have escaped serious injury, per Sky Sports News:

Pavkov was sent off for the challenge as Serbia ended the game with 10 men. The visitors had taken the lead in the first half through Luka Jovic, but Leon Goretzka equalised after the break for Die Mannschaft.

Sports journalist Andy Hampson was critical of the Red Star Belgrade striker's challenge:

Sane was taken off shortly after the incident but also moved to calm fears regarding his fitness:

The 21-year-old was one of Germany's brighter performers against Serbia. His speed and willingness to run at defenders caused problems throughout the match.

Germany now head to Amsterdam for their next match, a 2020 European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands on Monday.

Sane will be expected to start the game as Germany aim to get their qualifying campaign off to a good start after a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup and poor showing in the UEFA Nations League.