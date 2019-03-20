Joachim Low Plays Down Leroy Sane Injury Fears After Germany Draw

Joachim Low Plays Down Leroy Sane Injury Fears After Germany DrawMarch 20, 2019
Germany manager Joachim Low played down fears Leroy Sane suffered a serious injury during his team's 1-1 friendly with Serbia on Wednesday in Wolfsburg.
The Manchester City winger required treatment after being fouled by Milan Pavkov in stoppage time, and Low said he was fortunate to have escaped serious injury, per Sky Sports News:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: @DFB_Team_EN head coach Joachim Low says Leroy Sane's injury against Serbia "not too serious" and should be fit to play Netherlands on Sunday. "It was a vicious foul. Sane was lucky and got away with not getting hurt but such fouls can break bones." #SSN https://t.co/RHZjx3MBcQ
Pavkov was sent off for the challenge as Serbia ended the game with 10 men. The visitors had taken the lead in the first half through Luka Jovic, but Leon Goretzka equalised after the break for Die Mannschaft.
Sports journalist Andy Hampson was critical of the Red Star Belgrade striker's challenge:
Andy Hampson @andyhampson
Horrendous challenge on Sane in Germany game tonight. Guardiola will be holding his breath... but he seems OK
Sane was taken off shortly after the incident but also moved to calm fears regarding his fitness:
Germany @DFB_Team_EN
🗣️ @LeroySane19: "The foul looked worse than it was, everything is fine with my ankle." #DieMannschaft #GERSRB 🇩🇪🇷🇸 https://t.co/bEG2b1U5Ld
The 21-year-old was one of Germany's brighter performers against Serbia. His speed and willingness to run at defenders caused problems throughout the match.
Germany now head to Amsterdam for their next match, a 2020 European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands on Monday.
Sane will be expected to start the game as Germany aim to get their qualifying campaign off to a good start after a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup and poor showing in the UEFA Nations League.
Lethargic Germany Miss Hummels, Boateng vs. Serbia