Josh Kline, Vikings Agree to 3-Year Contract Worth Reported $15.8M

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

With an offensive line in serious need of help next season, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal with free-agent guard Josh Kline.

The Vikings announced the signing of Kline on Wednesday. Per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, Kline will receive $15.75 million over three years.

One reason Minnesota didn't live up to expectations last season was due to a porous offensive line that struggled to protect Kirk Cousins.

Per Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, the Vikings' offensive line ranked 29th overall in the NFL with just one player graded among the top 80 players at his position in 2018.

Kline finished last season ranked 53rd among guards, per Pro Football Focus. He may not make any All-Pro teams in the future, but the Vikings are in a position where they need to create competition in an attempt to keep Cousins' upright.

An undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2013, Kline spent his first three seasons with the New England Patriots. He joined the Tennessee Titans in 2016, starting all 46 games he played in three years with the team.