The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike Air Max 720, Adidas x Game of Thrones, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

    Nike

    B/R Kicks has you covered with everything you need to know about the hottest releases of the week.

    Supreme x Nike are back at it with another collab, this time working on the Air Max Tailwind that drops Thursday. The Adidas and Game of Thrones collab finally releases with six pairs of Ultra Boosts. And finally, the Foamposites seen by Penny Hardaway will get its release.

    Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week from March 21.

Supreme x Nike Air Max Tailwind

    Nike

    Release date: March 21

    Price: $190

Nike Air Max 720 'Throwback Future'

    Nike

    Release date: March 21

    Price: $180

'Game of Thrones' x Adidas Ultra Boost

    Adidas

    Release date: March 22

    Price: $180

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Memphis'

    Nike

    Release date: March 22

    Price: $230

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2

    Adidas

    Release date: March 23

    Price: $300

Adidas LXCON

    Adidas

    Release date: March 23

    Price: $120