The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike Air Max 720, Adidas x Game of Thrones, More
Nike
Supreme x Nike are back at it with another collab, this time working on the Air Max Tailwind that drops Thursday. The Adidas and Game of Thrones collab finally releases with six pairs of Ultra Boosts. And finally, the Foamposites seen by Penny Hardaway will get its release.
Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week from March 21.
Supreme x Nike Air Max Tailwind
Nike
Release date: March 21
Price: $190
Nike Air Max 720 'Throwback Future'
Nike
Release date: March 21
Price: $180
'Game of Thrones' x Adidas Ultra Boost
Adidas
Release date: March 22
Price: $180
Nike Air Foamposite One 'Memphis'
Nike
Release date: March 22
Price: $230
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2
Adidas
Release date: March 23
Price: $300
Adidas LXCON
Adidas
Release date: March 23
Price: $120