Abilene Christian HC Joe Golding Ripped Pants of Only Suit Before March Madness

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 20, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 20: Head coach Joe Golding of the Abilene Christian Wildcats addresses the media during a practice session for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Hopefully, the Abilene Christian roster has more depth than head coach Joe Golding's suit selection.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Golding ripped a hole in his pants while celebrating his team's Southland Conference tournament championship, clinching the program's NCAA tournament berth. By itself, that is not an issue. However, Golding only owns one suit—and it is now compromised.

"We got one suit place in town," Golding said during his media availability on Wednesday. "That's it, and they couldn't get it done. ... So, I got one suit, my man.

"I had two suits when the year started. I left one in the airport—true story. ... I'm coaching tomorrow in my baby blue suit, and I'm gonna have a hole in my butt, man. It is what it is, man." 

Whether Golding's holey suit is a March charm or a bad omen for 15-seed Abilene Christian (27-6) depends on the outcome of their first-round game against No. 2-seed Kentucky (27-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Related

    The Field Is Set. Make Your Picks ✍

    • No. 1 seeds: Duke, UNC, Gonzaga, Virginia • Michigan State in Duke’s region 👀 • Midwest Regional features UNC, UK, KU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    The Field Is Set. Make Your Picks ✍

    • No. 1 seeds: Duke, UNC, Gonzaga, Virginia • Michigan State in Duke’s region 👀 • Midwest Regional features UNC, UK, KU

    NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge
    via NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge

    He May Be UK's Most Unlikely 1-and-Done

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    He May Be UK's Most Unlikely 1-and-Done

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Full 1st-Rd Mock Draft Entering March Madness

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Full 1st-Rd Mock Draft Entering March Madness

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of Tuesday's First Four Games

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Winners and Losers of Tuesday's First Four Games

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report