Abilene Christian HC Joe Golding Ripped Pants of Only Suit Before March Madness

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Hopefully, the Abilene Christian roster has more depth than head coach Joe Golding's suit selection.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Golding ripped a hole in his pants while celebrating his team's Southland Conference tournament championship, clinching the program's NCAA tournament berth. By itself, that is not an issue. However, Golding only owns one suit—and it is now compromised.

"We got one suit place in town," Golding said during his media availability on Wednesday. "That's it, and they couldn't get it done. ... So, I got one suit, my man.

"I had two suits when the year started. I left one in the airport—true story. ... I'm coaching tomorrow in my baby blue suit, and I'm gonna have a hole in my butt, man. It is what it is, man."

Whether Golding's holey suit is a March charm or a bad omen for 15-seed Abilene Christian (27-6) depends on the outcome of their first-round game against No. 2-seed Kentucky (27-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST in Jacksonville, Florida.