WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 20

Credit: WWE.com

A week after Johnny Gargano threw Tommaso Ciampa into the entrance screen and severed any semblance of partnership between them, NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves with a major announcement from Triple H regarding the NXT Championship...but not the one fans hoped for.

The revelation would shake the foundation of the brand and alter the upcoming TakeOver: New York live-event special on April 5.

What did the COO of WWE have to say regarding the top prize in NXT in the wake of a neck injury suffered by Ciampa that will sideline him for months?

More importantly, what would it mean for the top Superstars.

Find out with this recap of the March 20 broadcast.