PJ Washington's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Expected to Play Thursday

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 20, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 16: PJ Washington #25 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates against the Tennessee Volunteers during the semifinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Concern has been mounting that the Kentucky Wildcats' NCAA tournament could start off on the wrong foot since sophomore forward PJ Washington injured his foot against Tennessee in the semifinals of the SEC tournament on Saturday. 

However, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, head coach John Calipari provided reassurance on Wednesday that Washington is expected to play in the Wildcats' tournament opener against Abilene Christian Thursday. Calipari said the injury is a sprain and noted that Washington saw a specialist, who assured him that he could not do more harm to his foot by playing.

Kentucky is seeded No. 2 in the Midwest region and will tip off against No. 15-seed Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. EST from Jacksonville, Florida. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

