Alexa Bliss' Status, Renee Young Talks Commentary, Nia Jax in WWE Roundup

Bliss Talks WWE In-Ring Future

Alexa Bliss has been featured on Raw as a talk show host in recent weeks rather than an in-ring performer, and she discussed her current role in an interview with Alex Biese of the Asbury Park Press on Wednesday.

Regarding her Moment of Bliss talk show, Alexa said that she views it as a chance to become a more well-rounded performer while also helping advance other characters and storylines:

"We tell stories in the ring, out of the ring, and I'm able to do both now, which is nice. And it's just more opportunity to be able to hone my craft and get better at what I do.

"A lot of times, in the stories that we tell a lot of people don't have the opportunity to speak their character, they just have to portray it in the ring. So being able to advance the storylines with talk show (segments) for other characters, plus add another dimension to my character, is a great opportunity."

Although Bliss has not competed in a televised match since the Raw after Royal Rumble in January, she suggested that there will likely be opportunities for her to wrestle and continue in her role as a talk show host moving forward: "I've been doing live events. It just depends on how I'm being used on Raw that day. One day I'll have a match and one day I'll have a 'Moment of Bliss,' it just depends on what helps what story get across."

Bliss missed roughly four months from September until the Royal Rumble in January with a concussion, and since she hasn't wrestled in two months, there has been some speculation that she is injured again.

Alexa squashed the talk of an injury with a tweet earlier this month:

The three-time Raw women's champion and two-time SmackDown women's champion has arguably been WWE's most successful woman since getting called up to the main roster in 2016. She is also one of the best talkers WWE has to offer.

Because of her strength on the mic and her lack of involvement in a wrestling storyline currently, Bliss was a natural choice as the host of WrestleMania 35 in three weeks.

Young Discusses Commentary Advice

Renee Young made history in September by becoming the first woman to be named a full-time commentator in WWE history, and she admitted this week that a steep learning curve has come along with it.

On her Regular Girls podcast (h/t Jeremy Thomas of 411 Mania), Young talked about advice she has received since becoming a Raw commentator and what an adjustment it has been for her:

"So I've been working each week—I work with Tom Phillips, this week I worked with Vic Joseph—but we'll go back and watch [and] listen to my commentary on Raw or on a pay-per-view or whatever and like, dissect it. They'll give me pointers, et cetera, et cetera, and it's extremely beneficial to me. But yeah, that was kinda the note where they're like 'You don't have to talk as much as you think you need to talk. Maybe just sit back and listen a little bit.' I was like, 'Okay.' And that's like, really no easy task for me. I'm so used to being like, the talker. And keeping the ball afloat. So when I don't have that ball, to keep it afloat, I think that's an uncomfortable spot for me and then I end up, just like ... diarrhea of the mouth because I don't have a firm grasp on what's happening."

Prior to becoming a commentator, Young did backstage interviews and ran point on WWE's pay-per-view pre-shows, which required her to lead the way and do the bulk of the talking.

It has long been said that WWE commentators are asked to speak in sound bytes rather than complete thoughts at times, and that is something Young seems to be getting a better grasp of as times goes on.

Jax Responds to Fan Sign

Nia Jax took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to a fan who tweeted her a photo of a sign that painted her in a negative light.

On the sign, the fan said Jax gets booed not for her strong work as a heel, but due to the fact that they genuinely don't find her to be a good performer:

In response, Jax noted that it didn't bother her since fans still pay to see her at the end of the day:

Jax has been one of the biggest heels in WWE ever since she legitimately injured Becky Lynch with a punch prior to Survivor Series. Because of that punch, Becky was unable to face Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at the event.

In a roundabout way, that incident may have actually been a good thing for Lynch since it increased her popularity and made it easier for WWE to book her against Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

Jax has since transitioned into the tag team division with Tamina, and she seems poised to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania in a match that could include Sasha Banks and Bayley, Natalya and Beth Phoenix and The IIconics.

