Tahith Chong: A Loan Is Possible but 'I Only Think About Manchester United'

Manchester United prodigy Tahith Chong has admitted he could leave Old Trafford on loan next season, but said his mind is only focused on playing for the Red Devils.

Chong featured off the bench as United eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UEFA Champions League in their round of 16 second-leg clash.

The Dutch 19-year-old has built himself a strong reputation since joining United's academy from Feyenoord in 2016.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News), Chong explained he is focused on furthering himself at United, but does not rule out a loan switch next term: "[Leaving on loan is] a difficult question because I don't think about it now. I only think about United. Everything is possible, I don't exclude anything. What happens in the future, that happens."

Despite possessing star quality, Chong is yet to make a first start for his team in the Premier League. His cameo in Paris was difficult as United chased victory, and Chong said he was grateful to interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for selecting him:

"Of course I can do much better, but it is to be expected that you will not always fall in the way you want in your first big game. The fact that he let me attack PSG also says something about the trainer's confidence in the youth players. It's great that we could also win the game. I had to warm up and suddenly heard a whistle from the trainer. I still can't describe it. Really fantastic."

Pundit Danny Higginbotham, himself a product of the United academy, recently told Sky Sports' The Debate that United's youthful core will get more chances under Solskjaer:

United currently have a number of youth talents on the verge of breaking into the first team.

Angel Gomes has captained England throughout his youth career, and the midfielder is waiting for his opportunity to make a major breakthrough at United.

At only 17, Mason Greenwood has quickly established himself as one of the Red Devils' most prolific scorers in the reserves, despite his tender age.

United have a tradition of giving young players opportunities, but as the Manchester giants enter the transfer market at the end of the campaign, it might be sensible for their burgeoning talent to experience first-team football on loan.