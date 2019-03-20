Redskins 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: WAS 'Very Much Intrigued' by QB Dwayne Haskins

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are reportedly interested in the prospect of selecting quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the 2019 NFL draft.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Redskins owner Dan Snyder will do whatever it takes to land Haskins if he identifies him as the team's quarterback of the future:

"If Snyder falls in love with Haskins through this process—and, I'd point out that Haskins played prep football in Snyder's backyard and that his mentor, Shawn Springs, is a former Redskins cornerback whom Snyder thinks very highly of—then he will do whatever he thinks has to do to get him. History has shown us as much, and I hear Washington is very much intrigued by the strapping pocket passer, and you just know that Snyder would take some joy in leap-frogging the NFC East rival Giants in the process."

The Redskins own the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, meaning they will likely need to trade up and bypass some other quarterback-needy teams in order to select the former Ohio State signal-caller.

La Canfora added that he believes the New York Jets would be willing to trade down from No. 3 to No. 15 if Washington comes forward with the right offer.

The Redskins have a clear need at quarterback after Alex Smith suffered a severe leg injury last season that has left his career in doubt. The only healthy quarterbacks on Washington's roster are journeyman veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

Regardless of Smith's status, Washington would benefit from taking a young quarterback to groom and take over as the face of the franchise in the near future.

If the Arizona Cardinals' links to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray lead to the Cards taking him with the No. 1 overall pick, Haskins will clearly be the next best target for Washington.

In order to pick him, however, the Redskins may need to trade past the Miami Dolphins (No. 13), Denver Broncos (No. 10) and Giants (No. 6) since all of them need quarterbacks as well.

In his one season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Haskins enjoyed a historic year by completing 70.0 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting to Murray and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, and he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Haskins has prototypical size (6'3", 231 pounds) and a huge arm that helps him stand out above the rest of the class. Per ESPN's John Keim, head coach Jay Gruden was among the Redskins brass in attendance at Haskins' pro day on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted in his latest NFL mock draft that the Giants will take Haskins sixth overall, but the Redskins have a chance to change that if they can leapfrog the G-Men, although it would likely cost at least one future first-round pick to do so.

If the Redskins do decide to stand pat and still pursue a quarterback, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones could be targets at No. 15. Otherwise, the Redskins may wait until next year to explore a draft that could include Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.