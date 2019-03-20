Watch Kofi Kingston Deny New Day's Pitch to Quit WWE After Loss to Daniel Bryan

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Kofi Kingston isn't ready to give up despite his loss to Daniel Bryan on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live preventing him from competing for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In a WWE YouTube video featuring Kingston and New Day partners Big E and Xavier Woods in the locker room following Kingston's loss on Tuesday, the 37-year-old veteran cautioned against making a rash decision:

Despite beating five Superstars in a gauntlet match on SmackDown, Kingston was still denied the opportunity to face Bryan at WrestleMania when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon forced an exhausted Kingston to face the WWE champion on Tuesday.

Big E and Woods urged Kingston to quit due to the injustice, but Kingston suggested that quitting wouldn't accomplish anything:

"Trust me when I tell you, man, I've been doing this for 11 years, man," Kingston said. "I understand. I feel like I've done everything the right way. I've done everything by the book. ... I get it. But if we quit, then Vince wins, then Daniel Bryan wins, man. We can't quit. Not like this."

Kingston has become one of WWE's most popular and beloved Superstars over the past couple of months ever since replacing the injured Mustafa Ali in an Elimination Chamber match. Kingston lasted an hour in a gauntlet match prior to Elimination Chamber and was then the final participant in the Chamber match against Bryan.

Despite falling short in his bid at Elimination Chamber, Kingston was initially installed as Bryan's opponent at Fastlane before McMahon removed him and replaced him with Kevin Owens.

McMahon said last week that Kingston didn't deserve to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but he gave him the opportunity provided he could beat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a gauntlet match.

Kingston did precisely that, but McMahon put another obstacle in his path in the form of Bryan, and Kingston simply couldn't overcome it.

While Kingston is currently not scheduled to face Bryan for the WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, there are less than three weeks until WrestleMania, and it is difficult to envision Kingston not finding some way to be part of that match given the momentum he has generated.

