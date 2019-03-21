Moldova vs. France: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

World champions France kick off their 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign against Moldova on Friday.

Les Bleus may be away from home but will still be expected to win comfortably against a team ranked 170th in the world, according to FIFA rankings.

France have been in good form since lifting the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and have enjoyed wins over Germany, Netherlands and Uruguay.

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET

Preview

France named a strong squad for this match with Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann all in the travelling party. Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has also been recalled to the squad after a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury:

Kante in particular has appeared keen to be back in international action:

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been forced to withdraw from the squad, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar taking his place:

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will be out to maintain his excellent goalscoring form against Moldova. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has nine goals in his last eight games and has been enjoying himself in training:

Pogba is another key player bang in form for Deschamps's side. The Manchester United midfielder is thriving under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and can go on to become the world's best midfielder, according to former Red Devil Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I think Paul Pogba has the potential to be the best player in the world in his position," he told Andy Dunn and Matt Lawless at the Mirror. "He is a good guy, he trains hard, he listens, he wants to become better, he wants to win. He want to perform in every game."

France should have far too much quality for Moldova, although Deschamps has warned his side to be careful, per the AFP.

"You must be wary, there's no ideal match. We know very well it will largely depend on us, but this Moldova side will try their luck at home.

"There probably won't be much space. We've already come up against these type of situations and they're not the easiest. You get by with accuracy, movement and by mixing things up. It's never easy but we know what to expect."

Anything other than a comfortable win will be viewed as a surprise, but the quality of the French attack should be more than enough to give the visitors all three points.