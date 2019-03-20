Croatian, Chinese National Teams to Join NBA at Vegas Summer League

David Dow/Getty Images

The NBA announced Wednesday national teams from China and Croatia will join the field at the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starting July 5.

Team China, which captured the gold medal in men's basketball at the 2018 Asian Games, previously participated in the 2007 Summer League. It's the first appearance for Team Croatia, which reached the quarterfinals at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

