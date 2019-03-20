Croatian, Chinese National Teams to Join NBA at Vegas Summer League

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 17: A close up shot of the Championship medal won by the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 17, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The NBA announced Wednesday national teams from China and Croatia will join the field at the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starting July 5.

Team China, which captured the gold medal in men's basketball at the 2018 Asian Games, previously participated in the 2007 Summer League. It's the first appearance for Team Croatia, which reached the quarterfinals at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Full 1st-Rd Mock Draft Entering March Madness

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Full 1st-Rd Mock Draft Entering March Madness

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Kemba Be Bron's New Kyrie?

    Why Kemba fits perfectly as LeBron's No. 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Kemba Be Bron's New Kyrie?

    Why Kemba fits perfectly as LeBron's No. 2

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Even at 40, Dirk's Legacy Keeps Growing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Even at 40, Dirk's Legacy Keeps Growing

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Best Trade Offer for AD 🤝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Best Trade Offer for AD 🤝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report