Raiders Rumors: George Iloka Visiting Oakland After Vontaze Burfict's Signing

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly hosting free-agent safety George Iloka as they continue to look to upgrade their defense.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Iloka is meeting with the Raiders in Oakland on Wednesday.

Iloka's visit comes one day after the Raiders announced the signing of his former Cincinnati Bengals teammate, linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Iloka spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings after signing a one-year deal in August. The 28-year-old appeared in all 16 games, primarily as a backup, recording 16 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

Iloka began his career with Cincinnati in 2012 as a fifth-round draft pick out of Boise State. He worked his way into the Bengals' starting lineup the following season and started 76 games from 2013 to 2017, totaling nine interceptions and averaging 69 combined tackles per year.

The Raiders are in need of playmakers on defense after finishing tied for 22nd with 17 takeaways in 2018. They signed Lamarcus Joyner earlier this offseason to play safety alongside Karl Joseph.

Iloka would be a logical fit as a backup because Raiders defensive coodinator Paul Guenther worked on the Bengals coaching staff during Iloka's six years with the organization.