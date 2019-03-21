Portugal vs. Ukraine: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Portugal vs. Ukraine: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV InfoMarch 21, 2019
Portugal begin their 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign at home to Ukraine on Friday at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.
The title-holders have been boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the squad. The Juventus star has not featured for his country since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Portugal are heavy favourites to begin their campaign with a victory but face a Ukraine side fresh from an impressive Nations League campaign.
Andriy Shevchenko's side topped Group B with three wins from four games and sealed promotion to the top tier.
Date: Friday, March 22
Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 3:45 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+, Univision NOW (U.S.)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Portugal 2-5, Ukraine 15-2, Draw 10-3
Preview
Ronaldo should go straight back into Fernando Santos's team, although Portugal have fared well during the 34-year-old's absence from international football.
The team are unbeaten in six games without Ronaldo, but the return of Portugal's all-time top goalscorer will add extra firepower to the team's attack:
OptaJean @OptaJean
85 – International goals scored by : 🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo - 85 ⚽️ The other 24 players called up to the Portugal squad - 48 ⚽️ 🇦🇷Lionel Messi - 65 ⚽️ The other 29 players called up to the Argentina squad - 33 ⚽️ Comeback. https://t.co/6NzHNOCVuQ
Portugal and Juventus team-mate Joao Cancelo has explained how important Ronaldo is to the team:
Meanwhile, Santos says Portugal are keen to defend the title they won in France in 2016, per Brian Homewood at Reuters.
"Any team would be stronger with Ronaldo," he said. "We have a great responsibility and our aim is to defend our title. We have to maintain that united spirit."
Ronaldo is not the only star player in a Portugal squad packed full of talent. Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Cancelo and Joao Moutinho are all expected to start against Ukraine.
However, Shevchenko's men will not lack for confidence against the defending champions. Ukraine have lost just one of their last six matches and are a team on the up.
Shevchenko could give a debut to Shakhtar Donetsk striker Junior Moraes. The Brazilian-born 31-year-old has been called up to the national squad after being granted a Ukrainian passport:
FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH @FCShakhtar_eng
"I’m happy in Ukraine". Junior Moraes commented on being granted the Ukrainian citizenship ⬇ https://t.co/zbpvBUJjWl https://t.co/Z8EIuWvaxn
Moraes should add goals to Shevchenko's team. The striker tops the scoring charts in the Ukrainian Premier League this season with 16 goals from 22 appearances.
Shakhtar showed what to expect from Moraes:
FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH @FCShakhtar_eng
Junior Moraes’ brace in the Champions League, the goals vs Zorya and Olimpik. Watch the Player of October impressing the fans last month. https://t.co/a2fRPSY4CS https://t.co/yAs83qSndN
Meanwhile, Shevchenko has spoken about the size of the task facing his team in Lisbon:
PortugueseSoccer.com ⚽️ @PsoccerCOM
Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine Manager) "It is difficult to create a strategy against some of the best players in the world. We have to work as one unit against them. We have to pay attention to the details. Portugal is a great national team."
Portugal should have too much quality for Ukraine, particularly at home, while it would be little surprise to see Ronaldo continue his excellent international goalscoring record on his return to action.
