TMZ: NFL Investigating Video of Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Shoving Police in Bar

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly investigating allegations that Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford pushed multiple police officers during an incident at the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, NFL investigators visited the bar in an attempt to obtain surveillance video from the night in question. TMZ Sports reported that video of Crawford pushing the cops exists, although it has not been made public.

TMZ Sports previously reported that Crawford was one of eight to 10 people engaged in a bloody brawl at the Florida bar, which resulted in a bar employee suffering a broken foot.

Witnesses told TMZ Sports that Crawford "bull rushed his way through two cops and aggressively put his hands on two officers" while they were attempting to make an arrest. Crawford was not arrested, and he has not been charged with any crimes.

TMZ Sports noted that the police report states the bar does have surveillance, but there were blind spots that resulted in "key moments" of the fight being missed. It is not yet known if the NFL managed to obtain the surveillance video.

The 29-year-old Crawford is set to enter his seventh NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Cowboys. The 2012 third-round pick out of Boise State enjoyed a productive season in 2018 with 34 tackles and a career-best 5.5 sacks in 15 regular-season games.

Crawford is expected to play a big role in Dallas' defense again next season as a starting defensive tackle, but he could face a suspension from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.