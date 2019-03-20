WWE Rumors: John Cena Doesn't Have a WrestleMania 35 Match Amid Kurt Angle Buzz

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

With WrestleMania 35 less than three weeks away, John Cena reportedly does not currently have an opponent for the biggest event of the year.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com), there is no clear creative plan for Cena at WrestleMania.

Two spots Cena was rumored to potentially fill are now occupied, as it was announced on Raw that Kurt Angle will face Baron Corbin in his retirement match, and on SmackDown it was revealed that Samoa Joe will defend the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio.

Cena created buzz last week when he posted a photo of a young Angle on his Instagram account. He followed that up Wednesday by posting a photo of a fan holding a sign that read, "Baron Corbin is a dumpster fire."

There has been a hugely negative response from the WWE Universe since Angle announced Corbin as his WrestleMania opponent, and the live crowd in Chicago for Raw even chanted, "We want Cena," which has been a rarity in recent years.

Last year, Cena did not have an official match announced ahead of WrestleMania, although he did call out The Undertaker on multiple occasions. The Deadman answered Cena's challenge at WrestleMania and won in convincing fashion in what was framed as an impromptu match.

Since his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 20, Cena has had a match at every WrestleMania event except WrestleMania 32. He did appear at WrestleMania 32 and help The Rock fight off The Wyatt Family, however.

While he is currently a part-time Superstar with a greater focus on his acting career in Hollywood, Cena has been a staple in WWE and at WrestleMania for 15 years, and it is difficult to envision him not being part of the festivities in some way.

Replacing Corbin at the last minute or interrupting Elias' musical performance for the second year in a row are possible spots for Cena at WrestleMania 35, but it seems like the end of an era regardless with WWE opting against making a big deal out of a potential Cena match entering WrestleMania.

